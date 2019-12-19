Khafi, Gedoni Bag Brand Ambassadors For Numatville (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija sweethearts, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni have bagged endorsement deal with Numatville, Nigerian Unity Museum & Trade Tourism Village.

The duo were known for their romance at the Big Brother Naija house.

The two inseparable lovers have now been made the brand ambassadors of Numatville.

READ ALSO – See Esther’s Epic Reaction After Catching Khafi And Gedoni Fornicating (Video)

The 30-year-old former UK metropolitan police officer took to her Instagram page to break the news to her fans, disclosing that her man, Gedoni, made the deal possible.

See Photos Here: