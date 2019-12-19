Khafi, Gedoni Bag Brand Ambassadors For Numatville (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Khafi and Gedoni
The Housemates

Former Big Brother Naija sweethearts, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni have bagged endorsement deal with Numatville, Nigerian Unity Museum & Trade Tourism Village.

The duo were known for their romance at the Big Brother Naija house.

The two inseparable lovers have now been made the brand ambassadors of Numatville.

READ ALSO – See Esther’s Epic Reaction After Catching Khafi And Gedoni Fornicating (Video)

The 30-year-old former UK metropolitan police officer took to her Instagram page to break the news to her fans, disclosing that her man, Gedoni, made the deal possible.

See Photos Here:

Khafi and Gedoni
The Former Big Brother Naija housemates signing the deal
Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi, Numatville
0

You may also like

Charles Inojie

Charles Inojie Pens Open Letter To Nigerians In Diaspora

Bimbo Akintola-‘I can be 70 & still be single’

OMG!! See What Jim Iyke Was Pictured Doing By The Roadside On His Way To Enugu

Nigerians react to video of Bambam giving Teddy A Mouth & hand job, calls her a ‘hoe’

Stephanie Coker Shares Her Opinion On “Fame And Wealth” (See What She Said)

Daughter Of Late Biafran Leader, Chineme Ojukwu Graduates From UK University

Marriage Is Not An Achievement – Nollywood Actress

Nigerians react as Pastor Biodun of COZA is accused again of s3xual immorality

What Nigerians are saying After Timi Dakolo ”Allegedly” Accused COZA Pastor Of Sexually Abusing Women

“Remember I Told You I Will Make You So Much Money”- Tekno Tells Ubi Franklin, Kcee Reacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *