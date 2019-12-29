Game Of Thrones Actor Andrew Dunbar Dies On Christmas Eve

Hollywood actor, Andrew Dunbar, has been found dead.

According to reports, the actor who is best known for his work on Game of Thrones was found dead at his Belfast, Ireland home on Christmas Eve.

The 30-year-old worked on the hit HBO show for years as an extra. He was a body double for Theon Greyjoy, who is played by Alfie Allen in the series.

Pamela Smyth, head of crowd makeup at Game of Thrones, was quoted in reports that Dunbar was “always professional and mannerly, with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul he will be missed by all the GOT family.”

A police spokesman speaking on the death said; ‘death is not being treated as suspicious’. A post-mortem has also taken place to establish the cause of death.