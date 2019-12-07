Ghanaian Man Beats Wife To Coma For Cheating On Him (Photo)

A man has been arrested by the police for beating his wife into a coma after he caught her having sex with another man in their matrimonial bed.

The 35-year-old man from Ghana, Kofi Bandoli, was arrested by Awutu Breku district police station.

It was gathered that the man went to work and tried to call his wife who was at home for some information but tried several times and couldn’t reach her.

Following that, he decided to go home and see whether something had happened to her because this was unusual.

As he approached his room, he heard the sounds of someone moaning only to find his wife having sex with her lover.

Angered by what he witnessed, Bandoli pounced on his wife and beat the hell out of her until she fell into a state of coma. Her lover quickly fled the scene.

The woman is receiving treatment at Awutu Breku Hospital while police have said that they will arraign the husband before a court.

See Photo Here: