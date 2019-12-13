“If You Didn’t Blow, You Would Be At Onitsha Market Selling Jeans” – Zlatan Ibile Tells Rema

Rave of the moment and indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile jokingly replied a question posed by award-winning musician, Rema via Instagram.

Rema openly asked where he would be if he hadn’t released the freestyle that brought him to limelight on the photo-sharing platform.

Marvin Records boss, Don Jazzy commented on the post, stating that upcoming artistes shouldn’t be shy about promoting their art.

In response to the question, ‘Bolanle’ crooner decided to be witty with his comment as he stated that the ‘Dumebi’ hit maker would have been at Onitsha Market Selling Jeans.

