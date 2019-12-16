‘I’m Just Not Loud’ – Naira Marley Clears Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and social media sensation, Naira Marley has replied to a Twitter user who tried to throw light shades at him.

It’s true that the singer is known to stir up controversies, and it makes one wonder what brand would like to associate with him.

Well, a Twitter user who was certain that the singer is not signed as an ambassador to any brand took to Twitter to make this known.

READ ALSO – Naira Marley, Regina Daniels, iPhone 11 Top Trending Google Searches In Nigeria

Replying to her, Naira Marley hinted that he is singed to a lot of brands as an ambassador, only that he is not ‘loud’ about it.

See The Post Here: