Megan Thee Stallion Suffers Nip Slip While Twerking On Instagram Live (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction while she was twerking on her Instagram live video.

Megan Thee Stallion
Popular American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion

The no-holds-barred rapper failed to exercise caution seeing as she had donned a scantily-clad black leotard.

It seemed like her breast had a mind of its own as it came right out of the upper part of her bra when she was looking for her followers online perhaps to also greet her audience.

Realizing her nipple was out, the 24-year-old originator of “Hot Girl Summer” simply tucked it back in like it was nothing before turning her back on the camera to continue shaking her bum.

Read Also: Drunk Davido, Chioma Share Passionate Kiss In Barbados (Photos)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Megan Thee Stallion
0

You may also like

Is she playing along or is she really pregnant? Kylie Jenner steps out in oversized top

JUST IN: EFCC releases statement on Naira Marley’s arraignment as he is remanded in prison

Toke Makinwa wins N7.2 million after placing a bet on France to win the World Cup (Video)

Davido Admits He’s Hurt But Apologizes To Dele Momodu On Twitter

Yemi Alade Claims Her Album, ‘mama Africa’ Was The Best Album In 2016

‘The Bridge’ premieres in style

Check Out The Old Birthday Post Adesua Made Banky W That Left Us Clueless

Akpororo Has Street Named After Him

Trey Songz Arrested For Assaulting Woman With Dollar Bills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *