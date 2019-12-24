Mompha Shows Off His Cars After Regaining Freedom From EFCC Custody

by Olayemi Oladotun

Days after regaining his freedom, popular Bureau De Change king, Mompha is showing off again.

Mompha
Mompha

Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, spent almost two months in EFCC custody over fraud-related allegations.

Also Read: They Did This To Me Because Of Jealousy, Mompha Reacts To EFCC Prosecution

The Instagram celebrity, who flaunts his wealth on social media, took his Instagram stories to declare that he misses his cars that are in Dubai.

The embattled socialite has remained in Nigeria since his release following the reported confiscation of his travel passport as part of his bail conditions.

See his post below:

Mompha
Mompha’s post
