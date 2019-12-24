Mompha Shows Off His Cars After Regaining Freedom From EFCC Custody

Days after regaining his freedom, popular Bureau De Change king, Mompha is showing off again.

Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, spent almost two months in EFCC custody over fraud-related allegations.

The Instagram celebrity, who flaunts his wealth on social media, took his Instagram stories to declare that he misses his cars that are in Dubai.

The embattled socialite has remained in Nigeria since his release following the reported confiscation of his travel passport as part of his bail conditions.

See his post below: