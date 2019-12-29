My Great Grandfather Is The First Nigerian To Ever Release An Album – Femi Kuti

Veteran Nigerian singer, Femi Kuti has taken it upon himself to enlighten everyone about the Kuti’s 7 generations in music.

According to the Afrobeat singer, his father’s grandfather is the 1st Nigerian to release an album in 1925

In his words;

”Jamo my father’s great great grandfather was a singer hunter. Olikoye my fathers great grandfathers was a court drummer. Josiah my fathers grandfather 1st Nigerian 2 release an album in 1925 Israel Oludotun my father’s father composer of Egba songs Olufela Olufemi, Seun Made.”

Read the tweet below;