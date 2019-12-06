‘Naira Marley Is Our Mentor’ – Nigerian Students In Canada Reveals (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley has won the heart of both Nigerians at home and abroad.

The singer, who appears to have been motivating some Nigerian youth both home and in the diaspora is widely known to be a very controversial artist.

A team of Nigerians in Canada made a presentation, and at the end of it, they introduced the singer to their audience as their mentor, calling themselves Marlians.

READ ALSO – I Am Role Model To Mad People, Stubborn Head Children – Naira Marley (Video)

Recall that the artist had earlier tagged himself as a role model to mad people and stubborn head children; this may just be the case with these Nigerian-Canadian students.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Marlians, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

How The Kardashians Will Spilt Their $150 million E! Revenue

Wizkid Celebrated Birthday At Escape Nightclub In Lagos

Photos of Rita Dominic & Timaya at Noble Igwe’s wedding

Between Annie Idibia and a lady claiming she slept with Tuface in 2014

“It Is Time To Turn Offset Off” — Fans Beg Cardi B Following Yet Another X Tape Scandal

Kunle Afolayan Reconciles Veteran Yoruba Actors (Photos)

Laide Bakare Opens Up On Controversies Surrounding Her Failed Marriage

Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Fela was my most interesting client – Falana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *