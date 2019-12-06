‘Naira Marley Is Our Mentor’ – Nigerian Students In Canada Reveals (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley has won the heart of both Nigerians at home and abroad.

The singer, who appears to have been motivating some Nigerian youth both home and in the diaspora is widely known to be a very controversial artist.

A team of Nigerians in Canada made a presentation, and at the end of it, they introduced the singer to their audience as their mentor, calling themselves Marlians.

Recall that the artist had earlier tagged himself as a role model to mad people and stubborn head children; this may just be the case with these Nigerian-Canadian students.

Watch The Video Here: