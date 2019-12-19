Nnamdi Kanu Should Apologise To Buhari: Igbo Youths

by Verity Awala
IPOB Leader, Kanu
The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) worldwide has urged Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the group, Kanu should apologise to the president for constantly insulting his personality and administration.

In a statement signed by the President-General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary-General, Casmir Irekamba and made available to newsmen by the acting Publicity Secretary, Prince Asobi Onyemike, on the occasion of President Buhari’s 77th birthday, the group said:

“Such acts of rudeness and irresponsibleness of Nnamdi Kanu should not be passed to the younger generation because it contradicts the customs, traditions and cultural values of Igbo as a People.

“As such, with immediate effect, IYA Worldwide mandates Nnamdi Kanu to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari and have his peace at Afara-Ukwu Umuhia Abia State.

“IYA Worldwide maintains that President Buhari’s administration has recorded so much transformation in the areas of infrastructure and road construction such as Enugu – Port Harcourt Express Way, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Airports re-construction across the country, the Second Niger Bridge and the laudable fight against corruption and insurgency in the country,” the group said.

0

