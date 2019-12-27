Simi, Internet Troll Banter Words On Instagram

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian songstress, Simi fired back at a popular Twitter Influencer, Mazi Ibe, who is fond of trolling her on the microblogging platform.

Simi
Nigerian singer, Simi

LIB claims the man has trolled Simi multiple times in the past and she blocked him as a result.

Two years later, Mazi Ibe finally got hold of the singer’s tweets after his account was suspended and he went back to throwing jabs at the singer.

 

Simi drags Twitter influencer Mazi after he kept trolling her on Twitter

In one of his tweets, he made reference to the incident between Simi and Naira Marley that led to the latter’s arrest in May.

“Simi and EFCC. The greatest influencers of the year 2019. They gave us Marley,” he tweeted.

Simi drags Twitter influencer Mazi after he kept trolling her on Twitter

To make matters worse, the man retweeted a tweet that reads:

“Deep down simi’s heart she for wan turn marlian but let me not talk.”

Simi drags Twitter influencer Mazi after he kept trolling her on Twitter

This didn’t sit well with Simi as she didn’t hold back in dragging the social media influencer.

The singer wrote;

“And I dare you, @i_pissvodka, to never talk about me again. Unless you’re obsessed or I’m really bringing you that influencer money. Because I’m just a little girl minding my own. Or next time you see me outside, come to me and speak ur mind…”

“Let’s talk woman to child – instead of you sneaking, taking pictures of me, looking for laughs on social media. Big boy, you gawky internet bully, twitter warrior, I dare you to dislike me enough to pretend I don’t exist. So ti gbo.”

“And you be careful not to let these cheap social media noisemakers that, honestly, totally and truly have nothing to add to your life take away from it. Use the brain our Lord God gave you. Happy new year in advance“, she added.

See the tweets below:

Simi drags Twitter influencer Mazi after he kept trolling her on Twitter

Simi drags Twitter influencer Mazi after he kept trolling her on Twitter

Tags from the story
Mazi Ibe, simi
