Speed Darlington Unveils Plan For Buhari When He Becomes President

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington took to his Instagram page to reveal his plan for President Muhammadu Buhari when he becomes President in 2023.

speed darlington
Speed Darlington

The singer has expressed interest in running for the presidency in 2023 and he has taken to the street to campaign on his return back to Nigeria.

Also Read: Rapper, Speed Darlington Takes 2023 Presidential Campaign To Lagos Airport (Video)

Still, on the campaign trail, the rapper pointed out that the President should invite him to Aso Rock for discussion now or else he will freeze Buhari’s account when he becomes President.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, Speed Darlington
0

You may also like

I Couldn’t Name My Daughter Because Rayce Abused My Family, Says Danku

‘Never fall in love, 99% of married men are unhappy’ – Huddah Monroe Advice Single Ladies

‘I am keeping myself for Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian lady says

Maje Ayida’s second babymama shares cute photos with their son, Micah

The Reason I’ve Refused To Support My Son — Daddy Showkey

Wizkid To perform In Senegal Tonight

The girlfriiend on seeing the boyfriend

Lady Activates Karate Move After Walking In To Meet His Boyfriend With Another Babe

Tyga and his alleged new girlfriend exit hotel room in Cannes

Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos…. Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *