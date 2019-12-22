Speed Darlington Unveils Plan For Buhari When He Becomes President

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington took to his Instagram page to reveal his plan for President Muhammadu Buhari when he becomes President in 2023.

The singer has expressed interest in running for the presidency in 2023 and he has taken to the street to campaign on his return back to Nigeria.

Still, on the campaign trail, the rapper pointed out that the President should invite him to Aso Rock for discussion now or else he will freeze Buhari’s account when he becomes President.

Watch the video below: