Tacha Freestyles To Slimcase’s Song (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her Instagram page to show off her singing skill to her fans.

The reality star has been enjoying herself by going from one tour to the other since her disqualification from the reality TV show.

Also Read: “Without BBNaija, Tacha Is A Nobody”- Blessing Okoro Blows Hot (Video)

The reality who recently became a brand influencer with Hype and Steam, dropped her voice on the song of Nigerian singer, Slimcase.

Recall that some weeks ago, the two celebrities were spotted in a plane heading to Ghana together.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5-o7v4AZkm/?igshid=mm5tcksy2gc0