You Will Do It Again: Comedian, Mr Jollof Declares Support For Andy Ruiz

Popular comedian, Mr Jollof has declared his support for heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr against Nigerian born British fighter, Anthony Joshua.

The two heavyweight boxers are set for a rematch on Saturday in Saudi Arabia after the first match led to an upset.

A lot of Nigerians have been sending message of support to Anthony Joshua ahead of the match, however, the comedian in a surprise move is rooting for Andy Ruiz Jr to win.

