BBNaija’s Khloe Blasts Ex-Classmates Who Once Bullied Her (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has taken a trip down memory lane to remember how she was bullied at school.

The housemate, sharing her story pointed out that these same classmates who bullied her are now the ones following her on social media.

According to Khloe, she often feels like blasting them and tell them how much of a mess they are now.

Khole also called her entire set a bunch of crazy people as she shared on social media.

