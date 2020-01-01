Bishop David Oyedepo Releases His 2020 Prophecies

by Temitope Alabi

 

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has released his prophecies for the new year 2020.

During the Church’s 2019 cross-over night at their headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo disclosed that Nigerians would break limits in all their endeavours.

He said: “The Bible is full of limit breakers. God has ordained to get you on the list of limit breaking saints. I receive this prophetic Word and I declare with my mouth that.

“I am stepping into the year 2020 breaking limits in all my endeavours, in my spiritual life, in my business, in my career, in my destiny. I receive it, I believe it, and I experience it.

“The year 2020 is ordained my limit breaking year and I am stepping into the reality of it with faith in God whose hand can make anything happen at anytime. So help me Jesus, to walk into the reality of this limitless grace in all area of my life.

“I am breaking limit in my health, I am breaking limit in my family, in the name of Jesus!”.

