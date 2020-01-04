Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Cardi B Moves To Apply For Nigerian Citizenship

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, has reacted to the now-viral news that American singer, Cardi B is set to apply for Nigerian citizenship.

Since the singer made the announcement, Nigerians on social media have been pointing out that her choice of the country clearly shows that they are bigger than Ghana.

Joining the bandwagon, Bashir said that Nigeria vs Ghana debate is closed following the choice of the multi-award singer.

He made this known via his official Twiter handle.

He wrote: