Cee-C Becomes GetFit Brand Ambassador

Controversial ‘double wahala’ Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Cee-C has announced that she has become a brand ambassador of GetFit Ng.

According to the reality TV star, she was formerly an influencer with the brand before going on to upgrade to an ambassador.

She made this known via her official Instagram post on Friday, 17th January.

She wrote:

Sealed! I am excited to inform you that I am @getfitng Newest Brand Ambassador! From influencer to an AMBASSADOR. Thank you Getfit Fam.