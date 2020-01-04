Davido Spotted Chilling With Ghana’s President And First Lady (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has been spotted having a fun time with Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Griffiths-Randolph in Ghana.

Recall that the Nigerian singer went to GGhana for the Afronation festival.

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has hosted celebrities and other high profile personalities, who visited the country for the ‘Year of Return‘ event.

The party took place before the turn of the New Year and it held at the President’s private residence in the capital, Accra

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B65JlHVpl1U/?igshid=164j48lj68s0f