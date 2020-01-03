Drama As Lady Blocks Man After He Accidentally Sent N950k To Her (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian lady is currently in the news after a former beauty queen, Cassandra, revealed how she scammed her cousin who just returned from the diaspora (IJGB).

The lady
According to Cassandra, barely a week after they met, the lady made a N100k cash demand which her gladly gave.

Few days later, the lady asked for N95k to make her hair and this is where the problem began.

The doctor mistakenly transferred N950k instead of the N95k she demanded.

While trying to contact the lady for a refund, she blocked him on Instagram and archived all her pictures.

However, nemesis soon caught up with her when they both crossed path on the beach where she was having a good time with the man’s money.

The man got her arrested and demanded his money.

Watch the video below:

