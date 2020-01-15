Fani-Kayode Expresses Suprise At APC Victory In Imo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed surprise at the Supreme court sacking of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani kayode

Recall that on Tuesday evening, the apex court ruled that Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress won the the March 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State.

Reacting to the ruling, Fani-Kayode queried the motive behind announcing the fourth position winner (in reference to the announcement of INEC after the March 2019 election).

He went on to urge the Supreme Court to explain how it arrived at the decision.

See his reaction below:

