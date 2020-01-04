Gas Explosion Leave Several Persons Dead In Kaduna

by Valerie Oke
Petrol Tanker Explosion
A gas explosion at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna state on Saturday morning has left many people feared dead.

According to report, the unfortunate incident occurred at shop located opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha.

When the gas exploded, many residents thought it was a bomb attack by Boko Haram, causing severe panic in the area.

Many who were killed in the gas explosion were said to have had their bodies shredded into pieces.

It was gathered that security operatives had to park the bodies of the deceased which littered the road.

The police state in the state is yet to make any statement regarding the incident.

0

