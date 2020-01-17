Hope Rises As NFVCB Lifts Ban On ‘Sugar Rush’

by Michael Isaac

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has taken to its official Twitter handle to announce they have returned “Sugar Rush” movie to the cinemas.

Recall that the movie was placed on a cinema ban earlier in the month.

NFVCB had last week announced that the movie had been yanked off cinemas on grounds that the temporary approval for the movie had elapsed and that for it to continue showing in cinemas, it must receive its final approval.

The NFVCB boss, Thomas Adedayo, took the blame for failing to grant the final approval for the movie due to his busy schedule.

