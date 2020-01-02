Lagos Bus Conductor Pushes Policeman Into Gutter

A commercial bus conductor, Chuks Odalonu(39) has been arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly pushing a policeman into a gutter.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 13, 2019, at Iyana Isashi.

Uche told the court that the defendant obstructed the free flow of traffic without reason and refused to move after he was ordered to by one Sgt. Duyilemi Feyijumi an officer attached to the Iyana Isashi division.

The conductor then pushed Sgt. Feyijumi into a nearby gutter.

Read Also: Policeman Arrested Over ‘Immorality’ With 3 Girls Inside Hotel

Odalonu is charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, breach of peace, inflicting bodily harm, and obstruction of lawful duty — which he pleaded not guilty to.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 (d) 174 (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Adesanya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 4, for mention.