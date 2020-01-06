Orezi Demands N100M From Bolt Over Accident That Broke His Jaw

by Michael Isaac
Orezi
Singer Orezi

Popular Nigerian singer Orezi is demanding N100M from Bolt, formerly known as Taxify after an accident that damaged his jaw a month ago.

The incident which happened on December the 6th left the singer injured on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The singer explained that he was rushing to meet up with a morning flight to Delta State for a performance so he took Bolt at about 5:30am in the morning and all of a sudden he woke up to a crash on Third Mainland bridge.

READ ALSO – The Most Controversial Celebrity Often Turns Out To Be Most Successful – Orezi

The singer, through his lawyers ‘Abimbola Fakeye Chambers’ has now written a letter of demand to Bolt to requesting a whooping One Hundred Million naira as damages.

According to the letter: “the unnecessary hardship, loss of income, medical bills spent and more importantly, death scare arising from this incident has necessitated this letter and we have been instructed to employ every legal means to recover adequate and due recompense”.

See Photo Here:

Orezi
Singer Orezi Files For Damages
Orezi
More Photos
0

