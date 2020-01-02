Social Media Stands Still As Diane Shares First Photos In 2020

2019 ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet, has shared her first 2020 photos and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

The reality TV star dropped a message along with the photos which she used in wishing her numerous fans a happy new year.

Since she shared the photos, her fans have been talking about how gorgeous she looks.

She wrote:

Live and be the best version of yourself! Focus on being Focused.

May this year be the beginning of greater things in your life 🙏🏾. I pray God grants us what we need.