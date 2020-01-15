Speed Darlington Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Running From Bike Man (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Speed Darlington has reacted to the viral video of him struggling with a bike man around Alagomeji Yaba.

According to Speedy, he suspected the bike man as he regarded his actions as fishy.

Recall that it was yesterday when Information Nigeria reported a video that saw Speedy arguing with a bike man.

The argument between the duo got somewhat physical as the bike man was seen dragging Speedy’s bag.

Addressing the issue, the singer hinted that his brain and ‘street instinct’ told him he was being set up.

Watch The Video Here:

See Photos Here: