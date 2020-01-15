Speed Darlington Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Running From Bike Man (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Speed Darlington has reacted to the viral video of him struggling with a bike man around Alagomeji Yaba.

According to Speedy, he suspected the bike man as he regarded his actions as fishy.

Recall that it was yesterday when Information Nigeria reported a video that saw Speedy arguing with a bike man.

READ ALSO – Speed Darlington Laments After Police Allegedly Collected 200k Bribe From Him (Video)

The argument between the duo got somewhat physical as the bike man was seen dragging Speedy’s bag.

Addressing the issue, the singer hinted that his brain and ‘street instinct’ told him he was being set up.

Watch The Video Here:

See Photos Here:

Speed Darlington
Speedy’s Post
Tags from the story
Alagomeji, Speed Darlington, Yaba
0

