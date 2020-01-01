Thank You For Letting God Use You, Tonto Dikeh Tells Pastor Fatoyinbo

by Temitope Alabi
Fatoyinbo
Embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her IG page to celebrate COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo who turns a year older today.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh wrote, ‘Thank You for teaching me God’s Grace. Thank you for making the Word of God and the Kingdom of God look so Admirable. Thank you for letting God use you to bless the World. Thank You PB, I Celebrate you, Sir. Happy birthday Sir’.

In another post, she wrote, “Happy birthday PB. Happy birthday to My Pastor. A True custodian of The word of God. A Man after Gods own heart. A leader, An Archer. I Celebrate you today and Always. We love you PB BUT WE KNOW GOD LOVES YOU MORE. May God always Shower you with his Grace, Blessings, Protection and Wealth.”

