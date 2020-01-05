Trump Reacts To Iran’s Threat To Unleash Severe Revenge On America

by Amaka Odozi

The 45th and current president of the United States, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to react to Iran’s threats to unleash severe revenge on his country.

US President Donald Trump
US President, Donald Trump

This comes after the White House formally notified Congress on Saturday about the air strike that killed a top Iranian military officer, Qasem Soleimani on Thursday at Baghdad International Airport.

The president shared a three-part tweet cautioning the country against their decision.

Trump wrote;

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently….

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have…..

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram

Iran vs U.S: Trump blows hot

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

