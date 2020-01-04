‘We Can’t Wait To Receive You’ Abike Dabiri Tells Cardi B

by Valerie Oke
Abike Dabiri Erewa
Abike Dabiri Erewa

Following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Gen. Soleimani in an airstrike that was ordered by US President, Donald Trump, Cardi B Amerian rapper says she’s filing for my Nigerian citizenship.

The rapper who recently visited Nigeria, described the move by the US president as ‘the dumpest”, stressing that he is putting Americans lives in danger — Hence her decision to file for Nigerian citizenship.

“Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship, she wrote via Twitter.”

Reacting to the tweet, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission said “we can’t wait to recieve” Cardi B.

She tweeted thus: @iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience .

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Cardi B, Nigerian citizenship
