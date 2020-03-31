ASUU Begins Sensitisation On Coronavirus, Distributes Sanitizers

With the continued increase of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the sensitisation campaign against the virus.

The union joined the campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus by providing some intervention materials.

The materials included sanitisers, handbills and posters as well as jingles aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, flagged off the distribution of the materials in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Dr Ade Adejumo, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU in SouthWest represented the National President at the event.