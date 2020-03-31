General NewsEducation

ASUU Begins Sensitisation On Coronavirus, Distributes Sanitizers

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

With the continued increase of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the sensitisation campaign against the virus.

The union joined the campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus by providing some intervention materials.

Also Read: Coronavirus: FG Suspends Reconstruction Of Enugu International Airport

The materials included sanitisers, handbills and posters as well as jingles aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, flagged off the distribution of the materials in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Dr Ade Adejumo, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU in SouthWest represented the National President at the event.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Governor Ortom Orders Closure Of Benue Borders
Next articleDavido Says His Father Donated N750M To Help Fight Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

UNILORIN Set To Produce N30M Hand Sanitizers For Kwara Govt

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kwara State Government under the leadership of Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has contracted the Technical Entrepreneurship Centre (TEC) of UNILORIN to produce various sizes of...
Read more

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on strike on April 1.The union...
Read more

Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools due to the Coronavirus outbreak.This...
Read more

Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended services requiring physical contacts in...
Read more
- Advertisement -