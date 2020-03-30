Brighter Grammar Author, Ajibola Ogundipe, Is Dead

Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe, author of famous English textbooks, Practical English and Brighter Grammar has died at the age of 92, Tribune reports.

Mrs Ogundipe, popularly known as P.A Ogundipe, died in Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States on Friday and she was laid to rest on the same day.

Ogundipe, Nee Itayemi, was born in Esa-Oke, Osun on 6 May 1927 and she was quite known for writing English Language books such as Brighter Grammar series which she co-authored with M. Macaulay and C.E. Eckersley amongst others.

She was educated at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and the Institute of Education, University of London.

Upon her return to Nigeria, she became Senior Education Officer and later the Inspector of Education in the defunct Western State of Nigeria, She later became the Principal of the Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo State.

She was recognised by the Federal Government with the national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 1979.