Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities For Four Weeks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of all football activities in the country as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

This announcement was made by the President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, who expressed that the suspension will be for four weeks after which the situation will be reviewed in line with events and trends worldwide.

According to the governing body, the shutdown affects all on-field activities the various National Teams, the Nigeria Professional Football League, the other Leagues, youth football programmes, and even street football.