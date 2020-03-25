Entertainment

Coronavirus: Nigerian Celebrities Self-Isolate After AMVCA

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nigerian celebrities who attended the AMVCA two weeks ago have begun self-isolating following the announcement by the Lagos State government.

A few celebrities who were present at the event, took to social media to announce that they have begun taking measures as it concerns their health.

Banky W pointed out that he has started social distancing even with his wife Adesuwa as other celebrities also shared updates.

READ ALSO – Kiki Of Jenifa’s Diary Speaks Up As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Other celebrities like Beverly Naya, Jemina, and Kemi Akindoju also shared updates.

See Posts Here:

Coronavirus
Naya’s Post

Coronavirus
Banky’s Post

Coronavirus
Adesuwa’s Post

Coronavirus
Jemina’s Post

Coronavirus
Kemi’s Post

