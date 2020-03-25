Coronavirus: Nigerian Celebrities Self-Isolate After AMVCA

Nigerian celebrities who attended the AMVCA two weeks ago have begun self-isolating following the announcement by the Lagos State government.

A few celebrities who were present at the event, took to social media to announce that they have begun taking measures as it concerns their health.

Banky W pointed out that he has started social distancing even with his wife Adesuwa as other celebrities also shared updates.

Other celebrities like Beverly Naya, Jemina, and Kemi Akindoju also shared updates.

See Posts Here: