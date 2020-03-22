Metro News

Covid-19: Lagos Govt Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos state keeps increasing, the state government has asked the state civil servants to stay away from work for 14 days as a preventive measure against the deadly disease.

Speaking at a news briefing,  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor added that workers from grade level 1-12 would be required to work from home while more senior staff are expected to report to work.

The governor made the announcement following reports that the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has hit 27 as at Sunday, 22nd March.

The governor made the announcement following reports that the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has hit 27 as at Sunday, 22nd March.

