Relief Package: Yemi Alade Slams Lagos Govt For Giving 3 Loaves Of Bread For A Family Of 6

Multi-talented Afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade has lambasted the Lagos state government over the content of the relief material shared to the people of the state following the lockdown order by the state government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the singer queried why a family of six would be given 3 loaves of bread.

“Relief Package 3 loaves of bread for 6 families. The government should make sure they can take their money to heaven, because this is so disappointing.”