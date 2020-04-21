Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Son As He Turns 18

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Instagram page to celebrate her last child, Michael as he turned 18 on Monday.

The mom of four shared a couple of photos of her teenage son with the caption;

“Please join me as I wish my last Baby a Happy 18th Birthday Today! I can hear dude saying I’m not a baby under his breath! 😂 . Extremely Caring, Funny and Wise. I’m so proud of your journey and confidence @michael_ekeinde. May God’s Favor and Love continue to guide and protect you. Love you son.”

