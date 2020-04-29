Apostle Suleman Replies ‘Witches’ Who Challenged Him To Heal COVID-19 Patient

Apostle Johnson Suleman has responded after Leo Igwe, the director of Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW), challenged him to treat just one COVID-19 or HIV patient and get a reward of $1,000.

Recall that Leo Igwe had earlier challenged the preacher due to his claims that he can facilitate healings to infected patients.

Taking to Twitter, the apostle explained that he normally would not respond to critics but because many Christians had also supported the witches’ advocate.

Suleman also pointed out, however, that to respond to a ‘fool’ is foolish.

See Tweets Here: