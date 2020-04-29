Celebrity Couple, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Expecting First Child Together

Supermodel, Gigi Hadid, and her longtime boyfriend, British singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

A Family source for the couple revealed to TMZ, that Gigi is 20 weeks along but didn’t reveal the sex of the baby.

The insiders added that the families of the couple are very excited about the news.

The pregnancy news comes just days after Gigi shared some celebratory birthday photos with the former One Direction singer and her sister, Bella posing together as she clocked 25.