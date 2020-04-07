Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude To Mompha After Receiving Surprise

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to his social media space to express his gratitude to Dubai based big boy, Mompha.

Bobrisky revealed he got a ‘beautiful surprise’ from Mompha

Sharing a photo of the Beureau de change operator via the photo-sharing app, the self-acclaimed male barbie penned an appreciation message.

The cross-dresser wrote;

”I woke up to a beautiful surprise from @mompha. Thank you so much dear I really appreciate!!! Love u ❤️“

See the post below: