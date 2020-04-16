Bobrisky Mocks People Begging For Giveaway; Recounts When He Had Nothing

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to reminisce those days when he was still using pure water as fake breasts.

The crossdresser shared the throwback photo to make jest of people asking him for giveaway, and also to remind them of when he didn’t have a dime.

Bobrisky wrote;

“When I was like dis many yrs ago them born una well to ask me for giveaway That yr I dey find who go give me away because life tire me.”

The controversial celebrity also noted that his hustle as a cross-dresser him and he advised people to ‘get busy’.

See the post below: