COVID-19: Kano Begins Return Of Almajiris To Hometown

Kano State Government has revealed complete arrangements to evacuate all Almajiri to their states of origin.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano disclosed this on Sunday when he received a situation report from Taskforce and COVID -19 fundraising committees at the Government House in Kano.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Ganduje said that the state government had set up a high-powered Almajiri committee under the leadership of commissioner for local government, Alhaji Murtala Garo.

“We closed all schools in the state to curb the spread of the pandemic but we found out that the existence of Almajiri schools is constituting a stumbling block. We have complete records of all Almajiri’s and their schools in Kano. So far over 2,000 Almajiri had gone back to their states,” he said.

He said that the state government had designed a program where three categories of Almajiri would be taken care of.

The governor said that the first category from neighbouring states of Bauchi, Katsina, Jigawa, Kaduna states, and Niger Republic would be evacuated to their states.

He said that the second category of Almajiri who were indigenes would be enrolled into their neighbourhood conventional schools.

He also warned that the state government would charge parents who resisted the initiative to court.

“For the third category who are sleeping on the street, markets and under the bridge, we will take them to our boarding schools where we provide them with uniform and feeding,” he said.