El-Rufai Attends Virtual Meeting With Grown Beards

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, attended a virtual meeting with members of his cabinet on Monday with his facial beards all grown.

El-Rufai who usually spots a clean-shaven look appeared in the meeting chaired by Hadiza Balarabe, deputy governor of Kaduna, looking, unlike his usual self.

The governor has been in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28 and remains so, even two weeks after being confirmed to have disease.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai is attending the daily virtual meeting of the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, which is chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe,” a tweet by the official account of the governor read.

“Earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took [a] few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council. I haven’t been cleared of Covid-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it,” he tweeted on April 15.

Meanwhile, his colleagues, Seyi Makinde, Oyo governor, and Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.