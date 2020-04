Funke Akindele: AY Comedian Tenders Apology After Backlash From Twitter Users

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun simply known and addressed as AY comedian has issued an unreserved apology to Nigerians after receiving severe backlash over his comment on the arrest and prosecution of actress Funke Akindele.

Read Also: Nigerians Drag AY Makun For Supporting Funke Akindele

The comedian while apologising via his official Twitter handle, asked Nigerians to pity him as somebody’s father.

He wrote:

“TWITTERIANS ABEG NA! SINCE YESTERDAY MY CHEST HAS BEEN PAINING ME WITH NO APPETITE 4 FOOD. THE INSULTS ARE TOO MUCH. CAN YOU ALL JUST REDUCE MY SENTENCE TO JOINING @funkeakindele FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE AND SELF ISOLATION FROM TWITTER FOR 14 DAYS? I AM SORRY. UNA PITY PERSON PAPA NA.”