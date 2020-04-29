How I Suffered For 26 Days In Isolation: El-rufai

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has opened up on his experience in isolation after testing positive for the deadly disease currently ravaging nations.

Speaking in a live chat with selected news medium on Tuesday, he said he suffered series of loneliness and headache during his 26-day stay in isolation.

“I suffered a lot. I was isolated for 26 days without contact with my wives, children, in fact, nobody except for healthcare providers.

Read Also: ‘Buhari, El-Rufai Are Twin Evils’, Says Omokri

I did not see my wives and children, I stayed alone for 26 days in a room, even the person who was assigned to bring food to me was well kited so I don’t infect him and I was always on drugs sometimes twice a day.”

“None of my wives and children were infected, my ADC who is also with me was not infected but one of my drivers was infected, this is a disease that is still a mystery and even those you think will be infected may not be,” he said.

“I had a cold before I was tested but I took some drugs and I had already recovered except for the headaches I was having. Even when I took the test, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Blarabe only looked at me and said I looked tired and needed some rest. So she prescribed some drugs and by the next day, I was better except for the headache.”

“After the first week, I got better and started reading online about everything that had to do with coronavirus, and I almost became an expert. I then used my time for supplications and recited the Qur’an and then later, I started joining the virtual meetings chaired by the deputy governor,” he said.