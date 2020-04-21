If Your Area Has Confirmed Case, You Can Be Tested: NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says anyone in an area that has recorded a confirmed case of coronavirus can now be tested.

The agency made this known in a Twitter post on Tuesday, advising people to go for testing if they have fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

“Note that you can get tested for COVID-19 if you have fever or cough or difficulty breathing,” the agency said.

Read Also: Lagos Hospital Shuts Down As Two Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

“And have been in contact with someone confirmed with the virus, or live in an area where confirmed cases have been recorded.

“If you or someone you know fits into any of these categories, please call your state hotline immediately for information on testing in your area.”