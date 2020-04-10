Lagos Airport Hotel Gutted By Fire (Video)

The Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja, the state capital, has experienced a fire outbreak in the late hours of Thursday.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Ahmodu Shakiru, said that some firefighters had been deployed to the scene of the outbreak to curtail the situation.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Mr Ahmodu Shakiru said that the firefighters would contain the situation.

This will be another record of a fire incident within a week in lockdown.

Recall that fire engulfed the Accountant-General’s office in Abuja on Wednesday.

