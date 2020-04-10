Metro News

Lagos Airport Hotel Gutted By Fire (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
Read more
General NewsValerie Oke - 0

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
Read more
News FeedAmaka Odozi - 0

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja, the state capital, has experienced a fire outbreak in the late hours of Thursday.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Ahmodu Shakiru, said that some firefighters had been deployed to the scene of the outbreak to curtail the situation.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Mr Ahmodu Shakiru said that the firefighters would contain the situation.

READ ALSO – Apostle Suleman Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Incident At Accountant General’s Office

This will be another record of a fire incident within a week in lockdown.

Recall that fire engulfed the Accountant-General’s office in Abuja on Wednesday.

See Video Here:

Previous articleCOVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care Unit
Next articleEaster: Rivers Relaxes Restriction On Religious Gatherings
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Kaduna Quarantine Law Violators To Spend 14 Days In Isolation Facility

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kaduna State Government has said travellers coming into the state would be quarantined for 14 days in an isolation facility.The notice was issued...
Read more

Coronavirus: Akeredolu Grants Permission For Church Easter Service

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Ondo state government has granted permission to churches in the state to hold Easter celebration services on Sunday, April 12, despite the total ban...
Read more

Two Suspected Cultists Arrested For Murder In Ogun

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Two suspected cultists have been arrested by the police in Ogun for allegedly killing a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) identified as...
Read more

Lockdown: 34 Lagos Joggers Bag 14-Day Quarantine, Community Service

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has sentenced 34 persons to 14-day community service for violating the social distancing orders of the Lagos...
Read more
- Advertisement -