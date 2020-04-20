There Is Nothing Like Good Shape, Says Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky says there is nothing like good shape as widely believed.

According to the crossdresser, anyone who needs good shape and has money only needs to visit a good doctor for some surgery.

The controversial figure made this comment via his official Instagram page on Monday, 20th April.

Read Also: Know The Kind Of Man You Date So You Don’t Become A Single Mom Later – Bobrisky

He had in recent times shown off his surgical body on social media.

He said: There is nothing like a good shape. If you have money go to a good doctor