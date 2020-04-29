Twitter Users Call On FG To Extend Lockdown Over Rising Cases

Following the latest update on the COVID-19 cases by the NCDC On Tuesday night and plans to relax the lockdown from May 4th, Nigerians have taken turns to speak against to relax the lockdown.

The NCDC, last night, announced 195 new cases in Nigeria, with Lagos topping the list with 80 cases.

Reacting, Nigerians took to Twitter in a new trend – #ExtendTheLockdown to ask the Federal Government to extend the lockdown after May 4.

Here Are Some Tweets