‘We Have Come A Long Way’ – Funke Akindele Writes Ini Edo On Her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her colleague, Ini Edo as she turned a year older on Thursday.

Information Nigeria recalls Akindele has fully returned to social media following her trial and conviction.

The movie star shared some throwback photos of herself and Edo with a birthday message which reads;

“My boo❤️❤️❤️ God bless you more @iniedo . Happy birthday my darling sister. #wehavecomealongway love you.“

